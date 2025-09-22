Japan ruling party leadership race begins with five candidates

TOKYO: Japan’s ruling party leadership contest officially commenced on Monday with five candidates competing to become the country’s next prime minister.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resigned on September 7 following a series of poor election results for the long-dominant Liberal Democratic Party.

Sanae Takaichi and Shinjiro Koizumi emerge as the frontrunners according to recent opinion polls among the five contenders.

Takaichi would become Japan’s first female prime minister and is regarded as a hard-line nationalist figure.

Koizumi serves as Agriculture Minister and is the telegenic son of a former Japanese premier.

The candidate list includes former top diplomat Toshimitsu Motegi, known for his tough trade negotiation skills.

Government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi brings extensive ministerial experience from Ishiba’s cabinet.

Former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi completes the field of five leadership contenders.

Candidates will receive formal approval before delivering policy speeches at LDP headquarters.

The Liberal Democratic Party has governed Japan for all but four years since its establishment in 1955.

The eventual winner must address Japan’s rapidly ageing population and colossal national debt.

Other pressing challenges include a faltering economy suffering from persistent price increases.

The October 4 party election will include voting rights for ordinary LDP members.

The party leader typically becomes prime minister due to the LDP’s historical legislative majority.

The ruling coalition lost its parliamentary majority in both houses after recent election defeats. – AFP