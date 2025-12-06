Japan’s 400,000-follower ‘Insta-gran’ dies aged 97

Kimiko Nishimoto, who died this week at the age of 97, told AFP in a 2018 interview that “you can take photos no matter how old you get”.

TOKYO: A Japanese great-grandmother with 400,000 Instagram followers who shot to fame for her goofy self-portraits after taking up photography aged 72 has died, her son said on Thursday.

Kimiko Nishimoto, who died this week at the age of 97, told AFP in a 2018 interview that “you can take photos no matter how old you get”.

“Wherever it is, in your house, outside, or in your bed, you can do it. That is the nice thing about a camera,“ she said.

Dubbed the “selfie queen” by Japanese media, Nishimoto’s posts showed her in various candid poses -- from riding a broom like Harry Potter to imitating an off-duty sumo wrestler on their fifth beer of the night.

“Our mother always created her work with a smile,“ a post from her son Kazutami Nishimoto said on her Instagram account.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who visited her photography exhibitions held across the country, to those who shared warm words of encouragement through Instagram... and to all who supported her warmly throughout her journey.”

Nishimoto’s son teaches photography classes, which his mother started taking in retirement.

“Though she began photography at the age of 72, she was blessed with countless encounters, which enriched this third chapter of her life tremendously,“ he said.

Nishimoto appeared on national television as her online following grew and was interviewed by major news outlets.

But her more out-there visual scenarios were also the cause of some confusion over the years.

One snap -- showing her wrapped in a garbage bag, as if she had been discarded -- drew criticism from people who didn’t know she was involved in its set-up.

“It’s not like ideas just suddenly pop into my head but wherever I go I think about what it would be fun to dress up as in that place,“ she said in 2018.