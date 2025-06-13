A Malaysian woman’s emotional anonymous post is going viral after she revealed how her parents coerced her into taking a personal loan — and then racked up over RM10,000 in charges using her credit card.

The heart-wrenching confession was posted on X account @meinmokhtar.

In the post, the young woman said she was at work when the bank called to confirm her loan was approved.

“In my heart, I cried. But I held it in because I was at the office.”

What truly shocked her was when she asked her parents what the loan was for — they replied, “To pay the house bills.” She was stunned.

“I was confused. All this while, I’ve been the one paying for the house.”

“My mother said, ‘You won’t smell heaven if you don’t obey.’ I stayed quiet and agreed to the loan,” she wrote.

The woman shared that just recently discovered her credit card was blocked — only to discover her parents had been used it to spend over RM10,000, despite her own spending never exceeding RM2,000.

“I got a headache. I’ve never gone over RM10K. The highest I’ve ever spent was RM2K,” she said.

The distressed woman then queried if it was sinful if she were to leave her home, adding that she was the eldest daughter and her younger siblings relied on her.

Her anonymous post has triggered an outpouring of sympathy and outrage online.

“Where are those people who used to say there’s no such thing as toxic parents? Come take a look at this. This isn’t just toxic — it’s destroying their own child’s life. They’re the ones who want to spend, but it’s the child who has to bear the burden,” said an X user.

“Don’t. Don’t give in because the moment u gave in, it will be like opening a floodgate. Sometimes it’s better to say no even to family members. Think wisely anon,” advised another.