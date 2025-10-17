  1. World

Japan’s parliament to vote for next prime minister on Tuesday

Leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Sanae Takaichi leaves after a meeting with party members at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, October 16, 2025. - REUTERSPIX

TOKYO: Japan’s lower house scheduling committee board has agreed to hold a parliamentary vote to select the next prime minister on October 21.

A senior committee member confirmed the decision to Reuters on Friday.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party proposed this date under its new leader Sanae Takaichi.

Opposition parties objected to the schedule due to ongoing coalition negotiations.

The LDP has approached the right-leaning opposition Japan Innovation Party to secure a majority vote.

This coalition expansion would enable Takaichi to become Japan’s first female prime minister.

Several diplomatic events await the new prime minister toward the end of the month.

International summits in Malaysia and South Korea are scheduled for the new leader.

United States President Donald Trump’s expected visit to Japan also appears on the agenda. – Reuters