Japan takes first step toward new nuclear reactor post-Fukushima

TOKYO: A Japanese utility announced plans to conduct a geological survey for constructing the nation’s first new nuclear reactor since the Fukushima disaster in 2011.

Kansai Electric President Nozomu Mori stated the survey will assess the feasibility of replacing the aging Mihama Nuclear Power Station, marking a significant shift in Japan’s energy policy.

Following the 2011 tsunami and subsequent meltdown at Fukushima Daiichi, Japan shut down all nuclear reactors amid public safety concerns.

However, the government has since advocated for nuclear power as a key component in achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Public opinion has gradually shifted, with many reactors now back in operation.

Mori emphasized Japan’s limited natural resources, stating, “It is important that nuclear power fulfils its role in the years to come.”

The project, delayed since 2011, remains in early stages, with no confirmed construction timeline.

Local reports estimate the new reactor could cost one trillion yen (\$6.8 billion) and take 20 years to become operational.

Kansai Electric previously halted plans to replace one of Mihama’s three reactors post-Fukushima.

Two older reactors were retired in 2015, while the third continues operating despite nearing 50 years of service.

The push for nuclear energy aligns with Japan’s growing electricity demands, particularly for AI and data centres. – AFP