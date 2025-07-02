WASHINGTON: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba arrived in Washington on Thursday for his first summit with United States (US) President Donald Trump, aiming to reaffirm the strength of their nations’ alliance.

According to Kyodo news agency, Japanese government officials said Ishiba will also exchange views with Trump on economic and security issues and agree on further cooperation towards “a free and open Indo-Pacific” during their talks at the White House on Friday.

“Since it is going to be our first face-to-face meeting, I hope to build trust with him,“ Ishiba told reporters at his office before departing from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport.

He also expressed his intention to confirm with Trump that US-Japan cooperation will contribute to the “development and peace” of the Indo-Pacific region and the world.

According to the Japanese government, the two leaders are scheduled to hold a press conference following their meeting on Friday.

A post-summit joint statement is expected to describe the US commitment to Japan’s defence as “unwavering,“ Japanese government sources said, amid China’s military build-up and North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile development.