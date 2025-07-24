Kenya police watchdog reports 65 deaths in recent protests

NAIROBI: Kenya’s Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) confirmed 65 deaths during recent protests, accusing police of using “disproportionate force” and failing to uphold constitutional standards.

The demonstrations, which occurred between June and July, were marked by violent clashes, looting, and property destruction.

The watchdog noted “significant breaches of constitutional policing standards,“ including excessive force and a lack of professionalism.

IPOA documented 41 deaths on July 7 alone, a day historically known as “Saba Saba,“ when Kenyans commemorate pro-democracy movements.

On June 25, another major protest saw 23 fatalities, with nearly 300 civilians and police injured.

A widely circulated video showed a police officer fatally shooting a street vendor, Boniface Kariuki, during unrest on June 17.

The officer has since been charged.

IPOA criticised the National Police Service for underreporting deaths, stating it “undermines independent oversight” and reflects a “culture of non-compliance.”

Authorities also failed to properly identify officers, worsening accountability gaps.

President William Ruto has defended police actions, even urging officers to “shoot in the leg” violent protesters.

Rights groups accuse the government of suppressing dissent through excessive force and employing armed gangs against demonstrators. – AFP