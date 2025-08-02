NAIROBI: Kenya’s Ministry of Health has reported 314 cases of mpox and five deaths since the outbreak began in July 2024. Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale confirmed the figures in a statement, noting that 33 patients are currently hospitalised while 54 are under home-based care.

The coastal city of Mombasa remains the hardest-hit region with 146 cases, followed by Busia County near Uganda with 63 infections. “In the last 24 hours, four new cases were confirmed—three in Mombasa and one in Nairobi,“ Duale said.

So far, 222 patients have recovered, but five fatalities have pushed the case fatality rate to 1.6 per cent. The government has deployed rapid response teams nationwide to enhance healthcare capacity, trace contacts, and manage cases. Over 4.7 million travellers have been screened at entry points, with suspected cases flagged for further testing.

Authorities urge the public to avoid contact with infected individuals, use protective gear when caring for the sick, and refrain from sharing personal items. “Disregard false information that may hinder health efforts or cause panic,“ Duale added.

Mpox, or monkeypox, spreads via body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials. Symptoms include fever, rashes, and swollen lymph nodes. - Bernama-Xinhua