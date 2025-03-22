KGB defector Oleg Gordievsky dies aged 86

LONDON: Oleg Gordievsky, a former KGB colonel who defected to Britain in the 1980s and was later honoured by Queen Elizabeth II, has died, British media reported on Friday.

He was the highest-ranking Soviet intelligence official to defect to Britain.

He died peacefully at the age of 86 at his home in Surrey, southwest London, according to British media reports.

Counter-terrorism police were assisting authorities but his death was not being treated as suspicious, the reports said.

A double agent for several years, Gordievsky provided important information to the British security services.

He defected in 1985 after he came under suspicion by the Soviets and was recalled to Moscow, with his handlers smuggling him to safety in the boot of a diplomatic car.

Afterwards, the British government asked 25 Soviet embassy employees accused of being undercover agents to leave the country.

In return, Moscow expelled 25 British nationals before a second wave of expulsions between both sides followed.

In 2007, Gordievsky was honoured by Queen Elizabeth II with the Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George for “services to the security” of Britain.