King Charles invites Trump for an unprecedented second state visit

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has been invited for an unprecedented second state visit by British King Charles III, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in Washington on Thursday.

According to PA Media/dpa, the prime minister presented Trump with an invitation letter from the king.

As the pair sat next to each other in the Oval Office of the White House, Trump said he would be visiting the UK in the “near future.”

“It’s a great honour to have Prime Minister Starmer at the Oval Office. It’s a very special place and he’s a special man - and the United Kingdom is a wonderful country that I know very well, I’m there a lot. I’ll be going there and we expect to see each other in the near future - we’ll be announcing it,“ Trump said.

Starmer was in Washington for talks focused on the war in Ukraine amid strained ties between the US and Europe.