NEW YORK: U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday as shares of Nvidia gained after its quarterly results, while investors digested a late-afternoon court ruling that reinstated the most sweeping of President Donald Trump's tariffs.

The appeals court ruling came a day after a trade court had ordered an immediate block on the tariffs.

Trading was choppy for much of the day and indexes ended well off their highs of the session, however, with investors trying to digest the rulings and as shares of Salesforce fell 3.3%. Salesforce's stock was down even as the enterprise software provider raised its annual revenue and adjusted profit forecasts.

“Trump has already rolled back most of these tariffs anyway, so these court rulings are just headlines,“ said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of 50 Park Investments in New York.

“As long as the market doesn’t tank on the news, it’s just a secondary” thing, he said.

Nvidia gained 3.2% after the company late on Wednesday reported upbeat sales results, driven by customers stockpiling AI chips ahead of U.S. export restrictions on China.

The company, however, warned that the new curbs are expected to cut $8 billion from its current-quarter sales.

Optimism about corporate earnings and Nvidia in particular is providing some support, said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president, adviser for Wealthspire Advisors in Westport, Connecticut.

“It’s about corporate earnings in general,“ he said.

Nvidia, which is now up just 3.6% for the year, was the last of the “Magnificent Seven” megacap tech and growth companies to report results for this earnings period.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 117.03 points, or 0.28%, to 42,215.73, the S&P 500 gained 23.62 points, or 0.40%, to 5,912.17 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 74.93 points, or 0.39%, to 19,175.87.

Trade developments have whipsawed the stock market this year, especially after Trump's April 2 announcement of sweeping tariffs on imports globally.

The S&P 500 has rebounded from a selloff in early April as trade tensions have eased and as first-quarter earnings have been mostly better than expected. The index is now up 0.5% for 2025 but off its February record high.

Still, investors have become accustomed to Trump announcing steep tariffs, only to postpone them soon afterward. That has led to the acronym TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out), coined by the Financial Times.

“It’s cute; it’s not a strategy,“ said Pursche, referring to the acronym.

“However, from a purely American business perspective, there have been incremental gains achieved by the Trump administration on trade, and that shouldn’t be ignored.”

Boeing rose 3.3% after CEO Kelly Ortberg said the planemaker aims to increase production of its best-selling 737 MAX jets to 42 aircraft per month in the next few months and boost output to 47 a month in early 2026.

On the economic front, a second reading from the Commerce Department showed gross domestic product contracted 0.2% in the first quarter. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.3% contraction.

In other earnings-related news, Best Buy shares fell 7.3% after the electronics retailer lowered its annual comparable sales and profit forecasts amid concerns that U.S. tariffs would weigh on consumer demand for big-ticket items.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.26-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. There were 114 new highs and 35 new lows on the NYSE.

On the Nasdaq, 2,673 stocks rose and 1,806 fell as advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.48-to-1 ratio.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 18.65 billion shares, compared with the 17.7 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.