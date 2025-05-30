U.S. trade talks with China are “a bit stalled” and getting a deal over the finish line will likely need the direct involvement of President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday.

Two weeks after breakthrough negotiations led by Bessent that resulted in a temporary truce in the trade war between the world’s two biggest economies, Bessent told Fox News that progress since then has been slow, but said he expects more talks in the next few weeks.

“I believe we may at some point have a call between the president and party Chair Xi,“ Bessent said.

“Given the magnitude of the talks, given the complexity ... this is going to require both leaders to weigh in with each other,“ he said.

“They have a good relationship, and I am confident that the Chinese will come to the table when President Trump makes his preferences known.”