King Charles leads VJ Day 80th anniversary commemorations in UK

LONDON: King Charles will lead British commemorations on Friday for the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, which marks victory over Japan and the end of World War Two, with famous buildings across the country lit up to mark the occasion.

While fighting in Europe ended in May 1945, the conflict with Japan continued until it signalled its intention to surrender on August 15 that year after atom bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the United States.

Charles will be joined by his wife Queen Camilla, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the Japanese ambassador and veterans for a National Service of Remembrance to pay tribute to those who were killed in the final three months of the war.

There will be a flypast featuring historic military planes and a two-minute silence at midday.

“Eighty years since our victory in the Second World War, we pay our respects to the many who fought, were captured, and made the ultimate sacrifice in the Far East,“ Starmer said in a statement.

“Our country owes a great debt to those who fought for a better future, so we could have the freedoms and the life we enjoy today.”

At dawn military bagpipers will perform at The Cenotaph war memorial in central London, at Edinburgh Castle and the National Memorial Arboretum in central England where the service of remembrance will be held later, the government said.

A piper will also perform at a Japanese peace garden to recognise the reconciliation between Britain and Japan in the decades since the war ended.

On Friday evening, dozens of buildings and locations across the country including Buckingham Palace, the Houses of Parliament, the Tower of London, and the White Cliffs of Dover will be illuminated to mark the anniversary. - Reuters