Elderly woman found dead inside locked flat in Ayer Itam

GEORGE TOWN: An 80-year-old woman was found dead inside her flat unit in Kampung Melayu, Ayer Itam today.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department Operations Division assistant director John Sagun Francis stated that the department received an emergency call at 3.56 pm regarding a victim inside a locked house.

He explained that eight firefighters from the Paya Terubong Fire and Rescue Station, wearing personal protective equipment, had to force the door open using special tools.

The team discovered the deceased woman once the door was opened.

Medical personnel at the scene confirmed the woman had passed away. – Bernama