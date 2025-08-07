Lebanon cabinet to discuss Hezbollah disarmament amid US pressure

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s cabinet will reconvene on Thursday to address the contentious issue of disarming Hezbollah.

The Iran-backed group has already dismissed the government’s decision to strip it of weapons.

US envoy Tom Barrack has visited Beirut multiple times recently, presenting a disarmament proposal with a set timeline.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam stated the army has been tasked with a plan to limit weapons to state forces by late 2025.

This marks the first such move since Lebanon’s civil war ended over 30 years ago.

The government links the disarmament effort to a November ceasefire aimed at halting hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.

Last year’s two-month war significantly weakened Hezbollah both militarily and politically.

Hezbollah rejected the disarmament decision, calling it “non-existent” and accusing the cabinet of undermining Lebanon’s sovereignty.

The group warned the move would allow Israel to interfere with Lebanon’s security and future.

Amal, Hezbollah’s ally led by parliament speaker Nabih Berri, also criticised the decision.

Iran, Hezbollah’s main supporter, said disarmament is solely the group’s decision.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated Iran does not interfere in Hezbollah’s choices.

Two Hezbollah-affiliated ministers walked out of Tuesday’s meeting in protest.

Hezbollah framed the boycott as opposition to Lebanon’s submission to US and Israeli influence.

Pro-Hezbollah media suggested the group may withdraw ministers or push for a no-confidence vote.

Israel has warned it will escalate military action if Lebanon fails to disarm Hezbollah.

Recent Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon killed two people, according to health officials. – AFP