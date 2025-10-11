Madagascar army contingent urges security forces to refuse shooting orders

ANTANANARIVO: A Madagascar army contingent near the capital has called on soldiers and security units to join forces and refuse orders to shoot at protesters.

Several thousand people marched in the capital while the United Nations urged Madagascar authorities to avoid unnecessary force against demonstrators.

Soldiers from a large military base in Soanierana district released a video asking military, gendarmes and police to refuse being paid to shoot their friends, brothers and sisters.

They specifically called on soldiers in other camps to refuse orders to shoot your friends.

These soldiers instructed others to close the gates and await our instructions while not obeying orders from your superiors.

They further demanded that weapons be pointed at those who order you to fire on your comrades-in-arms, claiming they will not take care of our families if we die.

The exact number of soldiers who had joined this call remained unclear on Saturday.

This same military base in Soanierana led a mutiny during the 2009 popular uprising that brought current president Andry Rajoelina to power.

The newly appointed minister of the armed forces responded by calling on troops to remain calm during a press conference.

Minister General Deramasinjaka Manantsoa Rakotoarivelo specifically asked our brothers who disagree with us to prioritise dialogue.

He reaffirmed that the Malagasy army remains a mediator and constitutes the nation’s last line of defence. – AFP