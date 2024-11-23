Lebanon says 11 dead, 63 wounded in Israeli strike on central Beirut

BEIRUT: Lebanon's health ministry said an Israeli strike that hit a central Beirut building early Saturday killed 11 people and wounded 63, raising an earlier toll as rescue efforts continued.

“The Israeli enemy strike on Basta al-Fawqa in Beirut killed 11 people, including a large amount of body parts that are being identified. The final death toll will be determined after DNA tests are carried out,“ the ministry said in a statement. It added that 63 people had been wounded and that rescuers were still removing the rubble.