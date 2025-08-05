LGBT hate crimes surge 70% in Milei’s Argentina: Report

BUENOS AIRES (Argentina): Hate crimes targeting members of Argentina’s LGBT community increased 70 percent in the first half of 2025, an NGO which tracks such attacks announced Monday.

Between January and June, the National Observatory of LGBT+ Hate Crimes documented 102 attacks on people because of their sexuality, gender expression or gender identity -- a 70 percent increase over the same period in 2024.

Some 70 percent of the victims were trans women, the observatory said.

The report’s authors pointed the finger at President Javier Milei, accusing him of having whipped up anti-LGBT sentiment and depicting the community as a “social enemy.”

At the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, the right-wing Milei launched a broadside against what he called the “cancer” of “progressive ideology,“ including what he dubbed “radical feminism” and “gender ideology.”

A month later he followed a number of countries in banning gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy for minors. - AFP