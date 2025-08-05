$!Bandung Pandan Spritz unveiled as Malaysia’s national mocktail for Visit Malaysia 2026

“This recognition is truly an honour for us as it is an extraordinary mark for the hotel as well as for Nadzemi. It is not just about what is in the glass—it is about who we are and the representation that it brings as a whole, for the nation and the Renaissance brand. We are proud of this milestone as part of our contribution to the national campaign. Our gratitude extends equally for the opportunity to spotlight on our local talent and innovate flavours in a way that is responsible, modern and deeply rooted in culture,” said Martin Ehlers, Multi-property General Manager of Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel & Convention Centre and Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, City Centre.

The launch took place at R Bar, the hotel’s signature outlet, where attendees were treated to a live demonstration of the mocktail’s preparation by Nadzemi. Inspired by his favourite local drink, Sirap Bandung, he described the drink as a blend of familiarity and innovation.

“It is still surreal to be able to achieve this given it is my first time competing in such an elaborate scale. This triumph is not just for me, but a celebration of the support from the team who supported me from the beginning to the end. It is an honour to contribute to this achievement for the hotel and for Malaysia,” said Nadzemi.