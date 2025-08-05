$!Bandung Pandan Spritz unveiled as Malaysia’s national mocktail for Visit Malaysia 2026

RENAISSANCE Kuala Lumpur Hotel & Convention Centre has officially launched the Bandung Pandan Spritz, Malaysia’s first national mocktail, as part of the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign.
Crowned at the Signature VM 2026 Mocktail Championship 2025, the drink will be served in participating hotels nationwide starting next year.
The winning mocktail was created by local bartender Muhammad Nadzemi Norihan, an ambassador at Renaissance Kuala Lumpur. His creation reimagines the beloved Sirap Bandung, infusing it with modern flair through clarification and carbonation techniques—all while maintaining a zero-proof, alcohol-free profile.
“This recognition is truly an honour for us as it is an extraordinary mark for the hotel as well as for Nadzemi. It is not just about what is in the glass—it is about who we are and the representation that it brings as a whole, for the nation and the Renaissance brand. We are proud of this milestone as part of our contribution to the national campaign. Our gratitude extends equally for the opportunity to spotlight on our local talent and innovate flavours in a way that is responsible, modern and deeply rooted in culture,” said Martin Ehlers, Multi-property General Manager of Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel & Convention Centre and Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, City Centre.
The launch took place at R Bar, the hotel’s signature outlet, where attendees were treated to a live demonstration of the mocktail’s preparation by Nadzemi. Inspired by his favourite local drink, Sirap Bandung, he described the drink as a blend of familiarity and innovation.
“It is still surreal to be able to achieve this given it is my first time competing in such an elaborate scale. This triumph is not just for me, but a celebration of the support from the team who supported me from the beginning to the end. It is an honour to contribute to this achievement for the hotel and for Malaysia,” said Nadzemi.
The competition was organised by the Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH), Malaysian Food and Beverage Executives Association (MFBEA), and Mixology Alliance of MFBEA (MAM), with main sponsorship from Yeo Hiap Seng (Yeo’s). The Bandung Pandan Spritz stood out for embodying the theme “Malaysia in a Glass”, representing a growing interest in sophisticated zero-proof beverages in the hospitality scene.
The launch event was attended by media, key industry figures, and representatives from MAH, MFBEA, MAM, Yeo’s, and Tourism Malaysia, all toasting to a future of innovation, cultural pride, and responsible indulgence. The mocktail is set to be available in hotels across the country beginning early 2026.