London Muslims demand security as Ramadan nears after mosque vandalism

LONDON: The British Muslim community in London has expressed deep concern following a series of Islamophobic attacks last month, in which mosques, community centres, and a school were vandalised with anti-Muslim graffiti.

As the Muslim holy month of Ramadan approaches, community leaders are calling for heightened security measures to protect worshippers and religious institutions from further attacks, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Seven buildings, including mosques, community centres, and a primary school, were targeted between Jan 6 and Jan 25, shocking local residents and faith leaders.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that they are investigating “several incidents of criminal damage” and treating them as “shocking” hate crimes.

The attacks have raised alarm among the Muslim community, prompting strong condemnations from organisations such as the Waltham Forest Council of Mosques (WFCOM), which emphasised that Muslims “will not be intimidated by the few ignorant individuals trying to cause division.”

Among the institutions targeted was Leyton Jamia Masjid, an East London mosque in the borough of Waltham Forest.

On Jan 23, unidentified individuals defaced the mosque’s windows with the phrase “Stop Islam,” an incident that has heightened fears within the local Muslim community.

Shabir Hussain, chairman of the mosque, recalled the distressing moment the attack was discovered.

“As soon as we noticed the graffiti, we reported it to the Metropolitan Police. To be honest, they were very helpful and immediately informed the local authority,” Hussain told Anadolu.

Authorities responded swiftly, sending council staff to clean the graffiti on the same day, he said.

The attack also drew the attention of local politicians, including Calvin Bailey, Labour MP for Leyton and Wanstead, who visited the mosque to express solidarity.

“All local authorities have been very helpful,” Hussain said.

Police collected CCTV footage from the mosque and deployed a faith police inspector to assess the situation. Hussain noted that despite the hateful act, the broader community in Leyton remains supportive of the Muslim population.

“Most people in the area are very helpful and very nice ... We all like each other. We live as one family,” he said.

This most recent spate of attacks on mosques and Islamic institutions has heightened existing fears about Islamophobia in the UK.

A survey conducted last November by polling company Survation on behalf of Tell Mama, an NGO that tracks anti-Muslim hate crimes, found that British Muslims are increasingly concerned about their safety.

According to the survey, one in four Muslims reported experiencing Islamophobic hate crimes following last summer’s far-right riots across the UK.

With Ramadan approaching, Hussain is urging authorities to implement additional security measures to ensure the safety of worshippers.

“We have spoken to the local authority and the faith police. We need some help during Ramadan,” he said.

While having police stationed outside the mosque is not ideal, the community would appreciate officers keeping an eye on the premises during busy prayer times, he added.

Hussain also recalled a similar incident occurring previously but emphasised that the mosque’s response has always been one of peace.

“Our response is not fire for fire. Instead, we respond with love,” he said.

Manzoor Hussain, who oversees children’s education at the mosque, also recounted the events of Jan. 23.

A police officer first noticed the graffiti and informed the mosque management, he said.

“When we went outside to see, we realised it was not just us – several other mosques and even homes had been targeted,” he said.

Hussain pointed out the lack of updates from authorities regarding the perpetrators, saying the community wants to know “who did it and why.”

He also voiced growing concerns over security as Ramadan draws closer.

“Ramadan is coming, and we are a little worried that we need protection or security. When we are praying, someone could come in and do something bad, burn the place, or worse,” he warned.

The recent vandalism has left many in the community fearful that it may have been a warning of further attacks to come.

“Maybe this was their way of sending a message. With Ramadan coming, we worry that they might try to do even more evil things,” he added.