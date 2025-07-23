Macron and Merz to discuss NATO, US-EU trade in Berlin talks

BERLIN: French President Emmanuel Macron will hold talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin on Wednesday, focusing on NATO security, the US-EU trade dispute, and other pressing issues.

The meeting comes as both leaders seek to strengthen Franco-German ties amid growing transatlantic tensions under US President Donald Trump.

“The most important message is: the Franco-German couple is back at work,“ the French presidency said ahead of Macron’s planned dinner with Merz.

The two leaders aim to reinforce cooperation at the heart of the European Union, particularly as Trump’s policies continue to strain relations between the US and Europe.

Paris and Berlin have been key players in supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression and bolstering NATO’s European defence capabilities.

However, while France has hinted at deploying peacekeeping troops to monitor a potential ceasefire in Ukraine, Germany has not yet committed to such a move.

Trade tensions with the US will also dominate discussions. Trump has threatened to impose 30% tariffs on EU goods if no agreement is reached by August 1.

“In the tariff dispute with the USA, we are now approaching the decisive phase,“ Merz said Tuesday, calling for “a fair and reliable agreement with low tariff rates” to stabilise transatlantic trade.

Bilateral disagreements remain, particularly over a joint combat aircraft project involving Spain. Merz has resisted France taking a dominant role but remains optimistic about reaching a consensus.

Meanwhile, Dassault CEO Eric Trappier has raised doubts about the project’s feasibility, citing challenges in a three-nation leadership structure.

Energy policy is another sticking point. France advocates for nuclear power as a climate-friendly solution, while Germany is phasing it out in favour of renewables.

Macron seeks German support for EU-level recognition of nuclear energy, a stance Merz’s centre-right coalition may be more open to than the previous government.

The leaders will also address the long-delayed EU-Mercosur trade deal, with France cautious about its impact on agriculture.

Sources suggest a compromise may include safeguards for the farming sector.

Merz will host Macron at Villa Borsig, with a schedule including a jazz performance and a working dinner. - AFP