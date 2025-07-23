Gaza civil defence reports 17 killed in Israeli strikes

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s civil defence agency reported that Israeli strikes killed 17 people in the Palestinian territory on Wednesday. Israel’s military confirmed ongoing operations against Hamas militants.

Agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal stated that eight people, including a pregnant woman, died in a single strike in Gaza City’s Tel Al-Hawa neighbourhood. Two others were killed in separate strikes in the city, three in Bani Suheila, and four near a food distribution centre in central Gaza.

Israel’s military said troops were expanding operations in Gaza City and northern areas, dismantling militant infrastructure and locating weapons. “Over the past day, the troops dismantled dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites and located weapons in the southern Gaza Strip,“ a military statement read.

Media restrictions and access difficulties prevent independent verification of casualty figures. Hundreds have died near aid centres in central Gaza, where the US- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) distributes food.

Over 100 humanitarian groups warn of severe hunger, with Al-Shifa hospital reporting 21 child deaths from malnutrition in three days. GHF and Israel claim aid is entering Gaza but blame distribution challenges on the UN and NGOs. - AFP