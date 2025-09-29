Macron condemns death threats against judge in Sarkozy case

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned death threats made against the judge who convicted former president Nicolas Sarkozy on conspiracy charges.

Macron described attacks and death threats against magistrates as unacceptable in a statement posted on social media platform X.

The president emphasised that the rule of law forms the foundation of French democracy and requires judicial independence.

He called on incoming government ministers to prosecute those responsible for the threats once they have been identified.

Macron acknowledged that court decisions can be publicly commented on or criticised but insisted this must occur with mutual respect.

Judge Nathalie Gavarino received death threats after sentencing Sarkozy to five years in prison last Thursday.

Paris prosecutors have opened two investigations into the threats against the presiding magistrate.

The magistrates union had previously criticised Macron’s silence regarding the threats against judicial officials.

Outgoing Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin also condemned the threats against Judge Gavarino in a Saturday statement.

Sarkozy became the first French post-war leader sentenced to serve jail time following his conviction.

The former president was found guilty over a scheme involving late Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi funding his 2007 presidential campaign.

Sarkozy himself condemned the verdict as extremely serious for the rule of law outside the courtroom.

The case has generated significant anger among many conservative politicians and supporters. – AFP