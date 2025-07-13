Macron condemns US tariffs, urges EU countermeasures by August 1

ISTANBUL: French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed strong disapproval of the United States’ decision to impose 30 per cent tariffs on European Union exports, calling for accelerated preparations for credible countermeasures.

The move comes as trade tensions escalate ahead of the August 1 deadline.

Macron stated on social media platform X that France and the European Commission share deep concerns over the US tariffs, which are set to take effect next month.

He emphasised the need for the EU to assert its determination in protecting European interests, including the possibility of deploying anti-coercion measures if negotiations fail.

The French leader also reaffirmed support for ongoing talks aimed at reaching a fair agreement before the deadline.

He stressed the importance of mutual respect between trade partners, given the interconnected economies of the EU and the US.

The dispute stems from former US President Donald Trump’s announcement of new tariffs targeting EU and Mexican goods.

In response, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged to defend EU interests, including proportionate countermeasures if necessary. - Bernama-Anadolu