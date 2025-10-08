Macron faces calls to resign as France’s political crisis deepens

PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron faces mounting pressure from allies and opponents to resolve France’s political crisis after his former prime minister urged him to resign.

Macron is confronting the most severe domestic political challenge of his presidency following the unexpected resignation of his seventh prime minister, Sebastien Lecornu.

The president has given Lecornu until Wednesday evening to negotiate a compromise for a sustainable coalition government despite uncertain prospects for success.

Macron could dissolve parliament and call snap legislative elections if these efforts fail to produce a workable legislative majority.

The president held separate consultations with the speakers of both parliamentary houses on Tuesday evening according to an unnamed aide.

Constitutional requirements mandate consulting both speakers before announcing new elections amid the ongoing government crisis.

Macron’s political standing has weakened considerably after cycling through three prime ministers within a single year.

His outgoing spokeswoman Aurore Berge insisted Macron would remain in office until his term concludes in 2027.

Former prime minister Edouard Philippe dramatically broke ranks by suggesting early presidential elections should follow budget passage.

Philippe described the political situation as a distressing game harming the country during an interview with broadcaster RTL.

The alternative path involves Macron appointing an eighth prime minister to lead his government through the current impasse.

France’s political paralysis began when Macron’s 2024 legislative election gamble produced a hung parliament and strengthened far-right forces.

Macron’s domestic isolation contrasts sharply with his active international diplomacy regarding Ukraine alongside President Donald Trump.

Lecornu scheduled intensive meetings with political groups from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning seeking breakthrough.

Leftist politician Raphael Glucksmann indicated growing momentum to suspend the unpopular 2023 pensions reform after leaving talks.

This potential concession highlights the difficulty facing any new premier needing support for austerity measures amid record public debt.

Marine Le Pen described Macron’s resignation as wise while also demanding necessary snap legislative elections.

Le Pen’s National Rally party refused meeting invitations from Lecornu, dismissing the negotiations as self-serving for Macron.

Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure confirmed his party would participate in talks while insisting the next premier should come from the left. – AFP