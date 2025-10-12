Madagascar president says illegal power seizure attempt underway

ANTANANARIVO: Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina declared an illegal attempt to seize power by force was underway on Sunday.

His statement followed soldiers joining thousands of anti-government protesters in the capital the previous day.

Soldiers from Antananarivo’s outskirts urged security units to unite and refuse shooting orders on Saturday morning.

They repudiated the violent crackdown on youth-led protests shaking the Indian Ocean island for over two weeks.

Clashes occurred between soldiers and gendarmes outside a barracks before military vehicles entered the city.

The soldiers joined demonstrators at the symbolic Place du 13 Mai facing Antananarivo’s city hall.

Protesters cheered the soldiers’ arrival while demanding Rajoelina’s resignation.

The presidency released Rajoelina’s statement calling the power grab attempt unconstitutional and undemocratic.

Sunday night government assurances confirmed Rajoelina remained in the country managing national affairs.

The newly appointed prime minister declared the government standing strong and ready to collaborate.

Rajoelina’s statement emphasised dialogue as the only way forward despite the crisis.

The protesting soldiers belonged to the CAPSAT contingent from Soanierana district on Antananarivo’s outskirts.

Soanierana military base previously led a 2009 mutiny during the uprising that brought Rajoelina to power.

The exact number of soldiers joining Saturday’s protest call remained unclear. – AFP