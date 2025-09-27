Magnitude-5.6 quake hits NW China’s Gansu

LANZHOU: A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Longxi County in Dingxi City in northwest China’s Gansu Province at 5.49 am on Saturday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC), reported Xinhua.

The epicentre of the earthquake which struck at a depth of 10km, was monitored at a latitude of 34.91 degrees north and at a longitude of 104.58 degrees east, said the CENC.

The quake was strongly felt in Longxi County, Zhangxian County, Weiyuan County and Lintao County in Dingxi City and Wushan County in Tianshui City.

No casualties have been reported, according to the local government. Local people said that some houses in the rural area of Longxi were damaged.

Local fire-fighting and rescue authorities have dispatched rescue teams and vehicles to the affected areas, with information on the impact still being gathered.

Following the quake, the China Earthquake Administration launched a level-III emergency service response, urging strengthened monitoring and assessment of the situation, as well as timely updates.

The office of the State Council earthquake relief headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management also initiated a level-IV emergency response for earthquakes and sent a work team to the quake-hit areas to support local quake-relief efforts.

Meanwhile, another 200 rescuers and 28 vehicles from the local fire and rescue forces, and 26 personnel of specialised rescue teams with 7 vehicles are enroute to the quake hit areas - BERNAMA-XINHUA