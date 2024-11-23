A court in China has ruled that a chemical company must pay 350,000 yuan (RM214,463) to a former department manager who was terminated for taking an hour-long nap after working late hours.

South China Morning Post reported that the case, which occurred in Taixing, Jiangsu province, involved Zhang, a 20-year veteran of the company who was dismissed after security cameras recorded him sleeping at his desk.

The incident took place following a work assignment that kept him at work until midnight the previous day.

The company’s HR department documented the incident, with Zhang confirming in a WeChat exchange that his nap lasted for around an hour when asked.

“Comrade Zhang, you joined the company in 2004 and signed an open-ended employment contract. However, your behaviour of sleeping on the job is a serious breach of the company’s zero-tolerance discipline policy.

“Consequently, with the union’s approval, the company has decided to terminate your employment, ending all labour relations between you and the company,“ the termination notice stated.

The court found his dismissal to be disproportionate, noting that sleeping on the job was a first-time offence that caused no significant harm to the company.

It also took into account his 20 years of service, during which he received promotions and salary increases.

The case establishes a precedent for reasonable disciplinary measures, particularly when considering an employee’s overall work history and circumstances leading to the incident.

The verdict has also sparked discussion about worker rights on Chinese social media.

Public response included comments ranging from: “What kind of luck is this? Waking up to find 350,000 yuan deposited in your bank account!” to others who simply commented: “Confirmed: this is a legitimate court ruling.”

“Napping at work is indeed wrong, but the company’s actions were too harsh. If minor mistakes can lead to dismissal, it makes firing employees far too easy,“ one user stated.