Massachusetts man jailed for antisemitic threats to synagogues

BOSTON: A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to 26 months in prison for making violent threats against synagogues and the Israeli consulate.

John Reardon, 60, pleaded guilty in November to charges linked to antisemitic voicemails and calls targeting Jewish institutions.

The threats began after the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, escalating into dozens of violent messages.

Prosecutors revealed Reardon threatened to bomb synagogues and kill Jewish children in voicemails left at two Massachusetts temples.

In one message, he accused a synagogue of supporting genocide, saying it justified retaliation against them.

He also called the Israeli consulate 98 times, referencing Nazi extermination methods in one chilling threat.

Reardon’s lawyer argued for a lighter sentence, citing mental health struggles behind his actions.

The case highlights rising antisemitic threats in the U.S. following the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Israeli officials reported 1,200 deaths in the initial Hamas attack, while Gaza health authorities cite over 61,000 Palestinian fatalities since.

Judge Julia Kobick handed down the sentence, rejecting the defence’s request for nine months.

Reardon’s threats left lasting fear among victims, prosecutors emphasised in court documents.

The U.S. Justice Department has warned of increasing hate crimes targeting Jewish communities nationwide.

No comment was provided by Reardon’s attorney following the sentencing. - Reuters