Melania Trump and Kate meet children in first joint public appearance

WINDSOR: US First Lady Melania Trump and Princess Catherine of Wales participated in their first joint official engagement during the final day of President Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain.

Both women appeared relaxed and smiling as they engaged with young scouts from the “Squirrels” group, aged four to six, in the picturesque Frogmore Gardens within Windsor Castle grounds.

Melania, fresh from spending the night at the castle as a guest of King Charles III, enjoyed a private conversation with Kate before both joined the children’s activities.

The First Lady wore a brown suede jacket while the Princess opted for a green suede jacket, with both women participating enthusiastically in the children’s art activities.

“This is beautiful,“ Melania exclaimed while examining artwork created by the children using leaves, ink, and paper.

The royal and the First Lady later laughed together while shaking a parachute filled with balls for the excited young scouts.

Both women presented badges to the children and shook their hands, with Melania offering congratulations and applause to the young participants.

President Trump commented on the event from Air Force One, stating that Melania thought Kate was “great, a very wonderful person.”

This marked a rare public appearance for Melania, who has maintained a relatively low profile since her husband’s return to power in January.

The Slovenian-born former model has focused her limited public appearances on her campaigns, including promoting the “Take It Down Act” against revenge porn.

Princess Catherine has been gradually returning to public duties after announcing she was cancer-free in September 2024 following her diagnosis earlier that year.

The joint appearance represented a significant moment for both women, who have carefully guarded their private lives while maintaining their high-profile public roles. – AFP