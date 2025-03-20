Military chiefs gather in UK to discuss Ukraine protections

LONDON: Dozens of military chiefs from countries keen to help protect an eventual ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine will meet in Britain on Thursday to discuss planning for a peacekeeping force.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, co-leader of efforts to form the so-called coalition of the willing alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, is expected to address the meeting of roughly 30 military officials.

It comes amid huge questions over what the group can do after Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded an end to Western military aid to Ukraine as a condition for any end to fighting.

Russia has also ruled out accepting any foreign troops on Ukrainian soil as part of a ceasefire agreement.

Starmer and Macron have been trying to build the coalition since US President Donald Trump opened direct negotiations with Russia last month to end the three-year-long war.

They say the group is necessary -- along with US support -- to provide Ukraine with security guarantees that would deter Putin from violating any ceasefire.

But during a 90-minute call on Tuesday, Putin told Trump a comprehensive deal would be contingent on the West halting all military aid and intelligence to Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

The Russian leader told his US counterpart that for a full ceasefire to work, Ukraine must not be allowed to rearm and must halt mandatory mobilisation.

Instead, Russia agreed to a 30-day limited halt on strikes against Ukraine's power grid. On Wednesday, both Ukraine and Russia accused each other of continuing to strike energy infrastructure targets.

Starmer and Macron have said they are willing to put British and French troops on the ground in Ukraine.

The UK government says a “significant number” of nations are prepared to do the same, but it is not clear exactly how many countries are keen.

Britain expects more than 30 nations to contribute to the coalition in some form.

The prime minister has said he welcomes any offer of support for the group, raising the prospect that some countries could contribute logistics or surveillance.

His spokesman on Monday highlighted engineering support, the use of airfields and the housing of crews as areas where contributions could be made.

Starmer told a virtual call of fellow leaders on Saturday that the Thursday meeting comes as planning for the coalition moves into the “operational phase”.

Trump's indications that Washington will no longer guarantee European and Ukrainian security has spooked the United States' NATO allies and prompted many countries to make moves towards increases in defence spending.

The US president said on Wednesday following a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that efforts to end the war “are very much on track”.