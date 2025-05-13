Mount Etna in Italy spews ash, lava intensely

SICILY (Italy): Mount Etna, one of the most active volcanoes in southern Italy, erupted overnight, spewing large amounts of ash and lava, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported, citing local media on Tuesday.

The eruption, which began from the Southeast Crater, involved frequent and intense explosions, releasing two small lava flows directed toward the south and east, Catania Today reported.

An ash plume was also observed, drifting southeast and depositing volcanic ash on the nearby town of Zafferana Etnea.

The Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation (VONA) issued by INGV has since been downgraded to “green,“ the lowest alert level.

Authorities confirmed that the eruption had no effect on operations at Catania’s Vincenzo Bellini International Airport.

Located on the island of Sicily, Etna is the highest active volcano in continental Europe at around 3,300 meters.

This latest eruption marks the 13th recorded volcanic activity in recent months.

Intense volcanic activity was observed at Mount Etna in February and April of this year.