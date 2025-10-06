MSF outraged as 15th staff member killed in Gaza conflict

GENEVA: Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has expressed sorrow and outrage following the death of another colleague in Gaza.

Abed El Hameed Qaradaya, 43, succumbed to shrapnel injuries sustained in an attack on Thursday that also killed MSF colleague Omar Hayek and injured several others.

MSF stated the attack was carried out by Israeli forces.

The organisation said its staff were waiting for a bus to the charity’s field hospital at the time and were all wearing MSF vests.

El Hameed becomes the 15th MSF staff member killed in the near two-year conflict and the third in less than 20 days.

“His loss is immense and has a tragic impact on his loved ones, MSF and the health system in Gaza,“ the Geneva-based NGO said in a statement.

“For 18 years, Abed El Hameed was a cornerstone of MSF’s physiotherapy department in Gaza. He was a unique and invaluable specialist in both physiotherapy and occupational therapy.”

“Abed was dedicated not only to his patients’ physical recovery but also to restoring their hope and sense of dignity.”

MSF said he innovated and adapted tools and was the driving force behind opening a 3D physiotherapy department.

“We are profoundly grieved and outraged by the loss of our colleagues -- a stark reminder of the pattern of complete disregard for civilian lives and human dignity,“ it said.

The United Nations and rights groups have frequently condemned the high death toll of humanitarians and aid workers in the Palestinian territory as Israel pursues its offensive against Hamas. – AFP