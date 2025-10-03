Munich airport halts flights after drone sightings disrupt travel

MUNICH: Germany’s Munich airport halted all flights after several drone sightings were reported early Friday.

A police spokesperson confirmed this marks the latest in a series of similar aviation disruptions affecting airports across Europe.

Airports in Denmark, Norway and Poland have recently suspended flights over unidentified drone activities.

Romania and Estonia have directly accused Russia of responsibility for these incidents.

Moscow has firmly rejected all allegations of involvement in the drone sightings.

Nearly 3,000 passengers were grounded as Munich airport cancelled 17 departing flights on Thursday night.

The airport confirmed 15 arriving flights were diverted to other cities including Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Vienna and Frankfurt.

Airport authorities set up camp beds and provided blankets, drinks and snacks to affected passengers.

Officials did not specify when normal flight operations would resume.

Several witnesses reported seeing drones around the airport at approximately 1930 GMT Thursday.

Another sighting occurred just one hour later, prompting the closure of both runways for sixty minutes.

German authorities have launched an extensive search to identify the origin of the drones.

Police helicopters were deployed during the search operation but yielded limited results.

No information is currently available regarding the specific type or exact number of drones involved.

This security incident occurs just before the final weekend of Germany’s famous Oktoberfest celebration.

The annual festival already experienced a half-day closure on Wednesday due to a separate bomb scare.

Recent drone sightings in Denmark and aerial incursions in Estonia and Poland have raised security concerns across Europe.

Many fear Russia’s assault on Ukraine could potentially spill over European borders.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyrselensky warned Europe that recent drone incursions indicate Moscow seeks to escalate its aggression.

Germany remains on high alert after reporting a drone swarm flew over the country last week.

These drones reportedly passed over multiple military and industrial sites across Germany.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt stated Berlin must develop new responses to this hybrid threat.

Potential responses could include authorising the shooting down of suspicious drones.

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reiterated that only Russia poses a genuine threat to European security.

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Europe of creating hysteria to justify increased military spending.

EU heads of state met in Copenhagen this week to discuss establishing a comprehensive drone wall defence system.

Denmark accepted Sweden’s offer of anti-drone technology to ensure their security meeting proceeded safely.

The United States is sending additional anti-drone defence systems to Denmark according to Copenhagen’s defence ministry.

NATO has confirmed enhanced vigilance measures are now in place throughout the Baltic region following recent airspace intrusions. – AFP