MOSCOW: US billionaire Elon Musk said on Saturday that outgoing President Joe Biden had spent almost all his presidential term on vacation, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

“Actual number was ~100%,“ Musk said on X, commenting on a post by US media outlet AF Post that said Biden allegedly spent 570 days on vacation, accounting for 40 per cent of his presidency.

A presidential election took place in the United States on Nov 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to supporters.

The Electoral College voted in accordance with the will of the voters on Dec 17, while the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on Jan 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on Jan 20.