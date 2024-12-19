Myanmar’s junta pushed election plan in talks with neighbours

BANGKOK: The top diplomat of Myanmar’s ruling junta briefed neighbouring countries on its plans to hold an election next year amid an escalating civil war, including potentially inviting foreign poll observers, Thai officials said on Thursday.

Thailand is hosting two separate regional meetings on Myanmar this week, the first involving the war-torn country’s five neighbours, including China, Bangladesh and India, followed by one on Friday of some members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regional bloc.

In Thursday’s meeting, the junta’s foreign minister Than Swe outlined a political roadmap and progress on election preparations, including a population census and registration of 53 political parties, said Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa.

“He said there is an intention to invite foreign (election) observers, such as from neighbouring countries,“ Maris told reporters, referring to Than Swe and providing details of a rare explanation to the international community by the Myanmar junta.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since early 2021 when its military overthrew an elected civilian government and cracked down on ensuing pro-democracy protests, triggering a nationwide armed rebellion that has grown in strength.

Despite being battered on multiple frontlines, contending with a collapsing economy and dozens of political parties banned, the junta is pushing to hold an election in 2025 - an exercise that has been widely derided as a sham by its critics.

The reaction of Myanmar’s neighbours to the junta’s election plan was “positive overall”, Thai foreign ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura said, underlining that all countries wanted a swift solution to the crisis.

“The foreign minister of Myanmar said that it has an open door for inclusive political dialogue,“ Nikorndej said.

Although Myanmar’s neighbours emphasised the need for continued engagement with the junta, Thai officials said the ASEAN bloc’s ‘Five Point Consensus’ peace plan will remain central to regional efforts to end the conflict.

A group of ASEAN members, including current chair Laos, Thailand and Malaysia, which will take over the bloc’s chairmanship in 2025, will meet in Bangkok on Friday.

“Tomorrow’s discussion will be a discussion at the ASEAN level,“ Maris said, “Laos is chair and I will report to the meeting the result of this meeting.”

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who will lead the bloc next year, has roped in former Thai leader Thaksin Shinawatra as his personal advisor.

A billionaire political heavyweight, Thaksin, the father of current Thai premier Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has previously sought a mediation role in the Myanmar conflict, according to Thai media.

The meetings are an attempt by Thailand to take a more prominent role in regional diplomacy around Myanmar, said Dulyapak Preecharush, a Southeast Asian studies expert at Thammasat University.

“Thailand has been trying to draw in these countries that are affected by the Myanmar civil war to talk together,“ he said, “This will be a test for Thailand as a host.”