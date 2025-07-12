Myanmar troops and civilians flee to Thailand amid renewed conflict

BANGKOK: More than 500 civilians and soldiers from Myanmar fled into Thailand on Saturday following an attack by ethnic armed groups on a military base.

The Thai army confirmed the influx, stating that the displaced individuals were disarmed and given humanitarian assistance.

The clash occurred in Kayin state when the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) launched an assault on a junta-held position. Thai military officials reported that Myanmar troops attempted to defend their base but were overwhelmed, forcing retreat.

A total of 100 soldiers and 467 civilians crossed the border into Tak province, where Thai authorities provided medical aid and shelter. Security has been tightened along the frontier to prevent armed incursions.

Saw Thamain Tun, a KNLA political leader, confirmed the fighting and stated that joint resistance forces had captured several military outposts. Some Myanmar troops reportedly defected, while others fled into Thailand.

The KNLA, representing the Karen ethnic minority, has long opposed Myanmar’s military rule and remains a key force in border resistance efforts. The ongoing civil war has displaced thousands, with over 81,000 Myanmar refugees currently in Thailand, according to UN data. - AFP