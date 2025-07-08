Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize in 2025

WASHINGTON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he has nominated former US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The nomination was revealed during a White House dinner, where Netanyahu presented Trump with a copy of the letter sent to the Nobel Committee.

Netanyahu praised Trump’s diplomatic efforts, stating, “He’s forging peace as we speak, in one country, in one region after the other.”

The nomination adds to multiple previous attempts by Trump’s supporters to secure the prestigious award for him.

Trump has openly expressed frustration over not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize despite his involvement in key negotiations. He has highlighted his mediation in conflicts between India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo, as well as his role in the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and several Arab nations.

Despite campaigning as a “peacemaker” who would resolve conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, both wars continue under his presidency. The Nobel Committee has yet to respond to the latest nomination. - AFP