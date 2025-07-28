Shaolin Temple abbot investigated for embezzlement and misconduct

BEIJING: Chinese authorities are investigating the abbot of Shaolin Temple, the birthplace of kung fu, over allegations of embezzlement and misconduct.

The temple issued a statement on WeChat confirming the probe into Abbot Shi Yongxin, who is accused of misusing funds and violating Buddhist principles.

The statement said Shi had “seriously violated Buddhist precepts,“ including allegedly maintaining “improper relationships” with multiple women.

“Multiple departments are conducting a joint investigation,“ the temple added.

Shi, often called the “CEO monk” for expanding Shaolin’s global presence through business ventures, has faced similar accusations before.

Former monks previously claimed he embezzled money from temple-run companies, owned luxury cars, and fathered children outside monastic rules.

China’s government tightly controls religious institutions, and misconduct often leads to removal from leadership roles.

A related hashtag on Weibo had over 560 million views by Monday morning, reflecting widespread public interest.

Shi, 59, became abbot in 1999 and helped establish dozens of companies abroad, though critics accused him of commercialising Buddhism.

His last Weibo post read: “When one’s own nature is pure, the pure land is here in the present.”

The Shaolin Temple, founded in AD 495, is revered as the cradle of Zen Buddhism and Chinese martial arts.

Shi has held prominent roles, including vice-chairman of the Buddhist Association of China and a seat in the National People’s Congress. - AFP