Netanyahu reaffirms hostage release and Hamas defeat in Trump talks

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that his discussions with US President Donald Trump centred on securing the release of hostages held in Gaza and continuing military operations against Hamas. The talks, held at the White House, marked their second meeting within 24 hours as Trump urged progress toward ending the conflict.

Netanyahu stated that Israel remains committed to its objectives. “We focused on the efforts to release our hostages,“ he said. “We are not relenting, even for a moment, and this is made possible due to the military pressure by our heroic soldiers.” He emphasised the need to eliminate Hamas’s military and governance capabilities to prevent future threats from Gaza.

The Israeli leader acknowledged the high cost of military operations, including the deaths of five soldiers in northern Gaza on Tuesday. Despite the toll, he maintained that sustained pressure is necessary. Trump, while reaffirming strong US support for Israel, has described the situation in Gaza as “hell” and pushed for a resolution.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff expressed optimism about a potential deal between Israel and Hamas, with indirect negotiations ongoing in Qatar. However, Qatari mediators cautioned that more time is needed for a breakthrough.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s civil defence reported 20 fatalities, including six children, in Israeli airstrikes overnight. The conflict, triggered by Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, has resulted in significant casualties. According to Israeli figures, 1,219 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the initial assault, with 49 hostages still held in Gaza.

Gaza’s health ministry, run by Hamas, states that Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed at least 57,575 people, predominantly civilians. The UN considers these figures reliable. - AFP