Netanyahu says Gaza war continues until Hamas disarms

GAZA CITY: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the Gaza war would not conclude until Hamas was disarmed and the territory fully demilitarised.

His statement coincided with Hamas’s armed wing transferring two additional hostage remains under a US-mediated ceasefire arrangement.

Netanyahu’s office confirmed a Red Cross team received the remains from Hamas and passed them to Israeli forces for identification in Israel.

The recovery of deceased hostages has become a major obstacle in implementing the ceasefire’s initial phase.

Israel has conditioned reopening the crucial Rafah crossing on the complete recovery of all hostage remains.

Netanyahu emphasised that successfully completing the ceasefire’s second phase through Hamas disarmament was essential for ending hostilities.

He stated the war would conclude after this disarmament process finished, whether achieved easily or through difficult means.

Hamas has consistently resisted disarmament demands and has been reasserting control over Gaza during the truce.

The US State Department reported receiving credible intelligence about Hamas planning an imminent attack against Gaza civilians.

Washington warned such action would violate the ceasefire and prompt protective measures for Gaza’s population.

Hamas has released all twenty living hostages alongside nine Israeli and one Nepalese remains under the US-brokered agreement.

Israel reciprocated by freeing nearly two thousand Palestinian prisoners and returning 135 Palestinian bodies since the October 10 truce began.

Hamas claims it requires additional time and technical support to locate remaining bodies buried beneath Gaza’s rubble.

Netanyahu’s office announced the Rafah crossing would remain closed pending Hamas’s full compliance with hostage return obligations.

Hamas countered that keeping Rafah closed would significantly delay remains recovery and transfer operations.

UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher described northern Gaza as a devastating wasteland requiring massive reconstruction efforts.

He outlined a sixty-day emergency plan to provide daily meals, rebuild healthcare, distribute winter tents, and restore education for children.

Despite the ceasefire, violence continued as Gaza’s civil defence recovered nine Palestinian bodies from an Israeli tank shelling incident.

Al-Ahli Hospital received the victims as grieving relatives questioned why their family members were targeted.

The Israeli military stated it fired on a vehicle approaching the withdrawal line established under ceasefire terms. – AFP