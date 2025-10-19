Sathiya to get prosthetic leg soon, says Imuda

POPULAR comedian Datuk Imuda has shared that his friend Sathiya will be receiving a prosthetic leg in the near future.

In a TikTok post recently, the actor visited his former co-star from the popular 90s series Pi Mai Pi Mai Tang Tu at his home.

“Sathiya is now in good condition after undergoing leg amputation surgery. My wife and I had the chance to chat and reminisce about the old days when we were filming Pi Mai Pi Mai Tang Tu,” he said.

Imuda also prayed for Sathiya to remain healthy and strong to continue with life.

“He’ll be getting a new leg soon. Must keep going, macha,” he added.

In the comments section, netizens gave various reactions to the post.

“Such a beautiful friendship, may Uncle Sathiya be in good health,” said TikTok user @Rina Azriena.

“Thank you for entertaining us in the 90s,” said user @Amry Abdullah.

Earlier, veteran comedian Sathiya, 61, had to undergo surgery to amputate his left leg due to complications from chronic diabetes at Ampang Hospital, Selangor.

It is understood that besides suffering from diabetes, Sathiya also had a stroke last year.