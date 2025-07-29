Netherlands bans Israeli ministers over Gaza violence incitement

AMSTERDAM: The Netherlands has barred two Israeli ministers from entering the country, accusing them of inciting violence and advocating ethnic cleansing in Gaza. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir were declared persona non grata following their inflammatory remarks.

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp stated, “They repeatedly incited settler violence against Palestinians, promoted illegal settlement expansion, and called for ethnic cleansing in Gaza.” The decision follows the Netherlands’ earlier support for EU sanctions against the ministers, which failed to pass in June.

Smotrich responded on social media, accusing European leaders of yielding to “the lies of radical Islam” and rising antisemitism. Ben-Gvir dismissed the ban, vowing to continue advocating for Israel despite being unwelcome in Europe.

The Dutch government emphasized its commitment to alleviating suffering in Gaza. Veldkamp noted that while airdrops of food aid are costly and risky, the Netherlands is exploring land-based aid delivery options. Humanitarian pauses announced by Israel have allowed limited aid to resume in Gaza, where famine conditions persist.

A UN-backed report confirmed that famine thresholds have been breached, with over 20,000 children treated for acute malnutrition since April. Veldkamp warned that the Netherlands may push to suspend the EU-Israel trade agreement if Israel fails to meet humanitarian obligations.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof reiterated the urgency of unfettered aid access for Gaza civilians. The conflict, triggered by Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel, has resulted in nearly 60,000 Palestinian deaths, according to Gaza’s health ministry. - AFP