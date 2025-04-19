New York settles lawsuit with ex-governor's former aide

NEW YORK: New York state settled a lawsuit Friday with a former secretary to ex-governor Andrew Cuomo, who she had accused of sexual harassment as the politician faced several complaints.

Cuomo resigned in disgrace in 2021 after 10 years as governor following the accusations of sexual harassment. A prosecutor dropped charges against him in January 2022, and he is now running to be mayor of New York City.

Charlotte Bennett will receive $450,000, most of which will go to cover legal fees, with $100,000 going to the now 29-year-old woman personally, according to the settlement document seen by AFP.

“Charlotte Bennett reached a settlement with the State of New York to resolve her lawsuit related to her allegations that former Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed her while she worked in the State of New York Executive Chamber (governor‘s office),“ Bennett’s lawyer Debra Katz said in a statement.

“Ms Bennett’s allegations were later supported by findings from the New York Attorney General’s Office and the US Department of Justice. Ms Bennett is looking forward to moving on with her life.”

Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi said that a report by state Attorney General Letitia James documenting allegations of misconduct against Cuomo was “pure politics from beginning to end, all at taxpayer expense, and today’s nuisance settlement proves it.”

“Bennett initially demanded multiple millions of dollars in damages based on the attorney general’s sensationalized and fraudulent report, today the state is giving her $100,000 in order to, as the state said, minimize legal fees.”