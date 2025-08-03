New Zealand woman arrested for child neglect after toddler found in suitcase

WELLINGTON: A 27-year-old New Zealand woman has been arrested after a two-year-old girl was found trapped inside a suitcase during a bus journey. Police were alerted when the bus driver noticed unusual movement in a bag during a scheduled stop in Kaiwaka, approximately 100 kilometres north of Auckland.

Detective Inspector Simon Harrison confirmed the child was discovered after the driver opened the suitcase. “The little girl was reported to be very hot, but otherwise appeared physically unharmed,“ he said. The luggage had been stored in a separate compartment beneath the bus.

The woman has been charged with ill-treatment and neglect of a child. Harrison praised the driver’s vigilance, stating it prevented “what could have been a far worse outcome.” The toddler was taken to hospital for a thorough medical assessment.

New Zealand’s Ministry for Children, Oranga Tamariki, has been notified. Authorities indicated that further charges may follow as the investigation continues. - AFP