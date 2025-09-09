Nine pigs’ heads found outside Paris mosques in anti-Muslim hate incidents

PARIS: French police have launched an investigation after discovering at least nine pigs’ heads deliberately placed outside mosques across the Paris region.

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez confirmed the disturbing incidents occurred on Tuesday, describing the acts as despicable and alarming for the Muslim community.

Four pig heads were found outside mosques within Paris city limits, while five additional discoveries were made in the inner suburbs surrounding the capital.

Nunez stated that investigators are not ruling out the possibility of finding more similar incidents as their inquiries continue across the region.

The prosecutor’s office provided specific details about three pig heads found in Paris’s 15th and 20th arrondissements, with another discovered inside a suitcase in the 18th arrondissement.

Investigators noted that the last name of French President Emmanuel Macron had been painted in blue at one of the targeted locations, adding a political dimension to the hate crime.

The consumption of pork is considered haram in Islam, making the placement of pig heads outside mosques a deliberately offensive act targeting religious sensitivities.

Police have opened an investigation for incitement to hatred aggravated by discrimination based on race or religion under French law.

Nunez suggested there might be parallels with past incidents linked to foreign interference but urged extreme caution in drawing premature conclusions.

The incidents have sparked immediate condemnation from political leaders, with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo denouncing the racist acts and initiating legal action.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau called the deeds outrageous and absolutely unacceptable, affirming the right of Muslim citizens to practise their faith in peace.

Chems-Eddine Hafiz, rector of the Grand Mosque of Paris, described the Islamophobic acts as representing a new and sad stage in the rise of anti-Muslim hatred.

Bassirou Camara of anti-discrimination group Addam expressed fears of escalation, noting that warnings about rising intolerance had gone unheeded for months.

France hosts the largest Muslim community in the European Union and has experienced similar incidents targeting mosques and Muslim associations in recent years.

The European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights has reported spikes in anti-Muslim hatred and anti-Semitism across several EU nations since the Gaza conflict began in October 2023. – AFP