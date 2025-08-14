North Korea denies removing border loudspeakers amid rising tensions

SEOUL: North Korea has denied reports of removing propaganda loudspeakers along its border with South Korea. Kim Yo Jong, sister of leader Kim Jong Un, dismissed the claims as misinformation.

South Korea’s military had earlier stated that both sides halted propaganda broadcasts in June. Seoul later reported detecting North Korean troops dismantling loudspeakers.

Kim Yo Jong refuted these observations in a statement carried by state media. “We have never removed loudspeakers installed on the border area and are not willing to remove them,“ she said.

She accused South Korea of misleading public opinion about improving relations. The statement emphasised Pyongyang’s refusal to engage with Seoul under current conditions.

The denial comes ahead of annual US-South Korea military drills starting August 18. North Korea has historically condemned such exercises as invasion rehearsals.

South Korea’s unification ministry reiterated its commitment to stabilising inter-Korean relations. Officials urged a long-term perspective despite current tensions.

Border loudspeakers have been a contentious issue since the Korean War. Last year, North Korea sent trash-filled balloons southward in retaliation for activist leaflets.

South Korea recently began removing its own loudspeakers as a tension-reduction measure. Seoul claimed Pyongyang had followed suit in some areas, which Kim Yo Jong now denies.

Analysts interpret the statement as a hardening of North Korea’s stance. Experts warn it signals potential military provocations ahead of joint drills.

The Korean War ended in 1953 with an armistice, leaving the two nations technically at war. Diplomatic efforts remain stalled despite occasional dialogue attempts. - AFP