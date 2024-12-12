North Korea notes South Korea’s ‘growing public anger’ against Yoon

SEOUL: North Korean media on Thursday reported that public anger in South Korea was growing against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and the ruling party following the short-lived martial law last week.

“Calls for puppet Yoon Suk Yeol to be impeached are growing day after day amid intensifying political turmoil,“ state media KCNA said in a report.

“The confrontation between the ruling and opposition parties is deepening,“ the report added.

North Korean media broke the silence over Yoon's martial law decree and the fallout on Wednesday.

The KCNA report also noted that Yoon has been banned from leaving the country and has also been named a suspect in investigations over his ill-conceived attempt to impose martial law.

North Korean state media often comment on Seoul's foreign policy and military moves but they had kept mum for days following Yoon's martial law declaration last week, which only lasted six hours before he was forced to rescind it by parliament.