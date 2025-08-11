North Korea threatens response over US-South Korea military drills

SEOUL: North Korea has issued a stern warning against planned joint military drills between South Korea and the United States, threatening “resolute counteraction” if provoked.

Defence chief No Kwang Chol stated Pyongyang would respond at “the level of the right to self-defence” to the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises scheduled from 18 to 21 August.

The annual drills, designed to counter North Korea’s nuclear capabilities, have long angered Pyongyang, which views them as invasion rehearsals.

The Korean Central News Agency carried No’s declaration that North Korean forces would adopt a “thoroughgoing and resolute counteraction posture” against the US-South Korea war games.

Approximately 28,500 US troops remain stationed in South Korea, with both nations maintaining the defensive nature of their regular joint exercises.

Recent months showed tentative signs of easing tensions after both Koreas removed border propaganda loudspeakers following President Lee Jae Myung’s election.

Seoul confirmed North Korean troops began dismantling their border loudspeakers shortly after South Korea’s new administration took similar steps in June.

The removal followed President Lee’s policy shift from his predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol’s hardline stance, which saw relations plunge to historic lows.

Lee’s government has requested civic groups stop sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets by balloon as part of efforts to reduce cross-border tensions.

North Korea’s growing military ties with Russia since Moscow’s Ukraine invasion have further complicated regional dynamics. – AFP