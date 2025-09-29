One dead after Michigan Mormon church shooting and arson attack

GRAND BLANC: One person has died and several others were injured after a shooter targeted a Mormon church in the US state of Michigan and set the building on fire.

The suspect, a 40-year-old man from a nearby town, was shot dead by law enforcement following the attack in Grand Blanc Township.

President Donald Trump described the shooting as “horrendous” and suggested it appeared to be another targeted attack on Christians in America.

Images from the scene showed emergency services escorting people on stretchers and a large plume of dark smoke rising from the church.

Local police chief William Renye stated the suspect drove his vehicle through the church’s front doors before opening fire with an assault rifle.

He confirmed the service was active with hundreds of people inside the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the time.

Authorities believe the gunman deliberately set fire to the church before being killed by responding police officers.

Ten gunshot victims were transported to hospital, including one who has since died from their injuries.

Chief Renye added that while the fire had been extinguished, investigators believed they might find additional victims once the scene was secure.

A nearby resident told AFP her husband heard people screaming and one lady yelling for help during the incident.

FBI agents have arrived at the scene to assist with the investigation into the attack.

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed she had been briefed on what she called a cowardly and criminal act of violence in a place of worship.